Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,039,598 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,761,036 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.41% of Seagate Technology worth $882,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,400,000 after purchasing an additional 767,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

