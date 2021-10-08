Fmr LLC Sells 206,704 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,319,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,704 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.31% of Jabil worth $1,297,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,421,712.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,581 shares of company stock worth $5,779,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

