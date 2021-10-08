Fmr LLC Sells 246,629 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 246,629 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.22% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $965,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,846.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,885.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,619.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,877.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

