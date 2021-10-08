Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,364,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909,534 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.96% of Elastic worth $927,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 768,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 66.1% in the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after purchasing an additional 383,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $7,862,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,628 shares of company stock valued at $93,972,004. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESTC stock opened at $152.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.16. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.