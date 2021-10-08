Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.60 and traded as high as C$2.24. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 32,143 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 597.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$216.76 million and a PE ratio of 22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.60.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$92.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

