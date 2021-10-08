Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.43% of Ford Motor worth $4,409,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

NYSE F opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

