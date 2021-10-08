Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,062,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,496,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Ford Motor worth $949,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

