Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.19 and last traded at $83.19. Approximately 244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

