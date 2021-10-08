Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.22

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 367930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

FMTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $969.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

