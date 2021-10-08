Formation Fi (FORM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.06 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Formation Fi has a market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00148396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00091741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,202.93 or 1.00074016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.39 or 0.06433182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

