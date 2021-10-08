Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Trading Down 0.5%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 2,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 849,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. Formidable ETF comprises about 4.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 91.83% of Formidable ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

