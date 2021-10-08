Fort L.P. Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Dover accounts for 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after buying an additional 135,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,464. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover Co. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.18.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

