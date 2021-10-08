Fort L.P. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $1,540,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Landstar System by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Landstar System by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.19. The stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.75. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.