Fort L.P. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Anthem by 12.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 488,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,606,000 after acquiring an additional 53,380 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 240,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,789,000 after buying an additional 171,787 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

Anthem stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,725. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.76. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.