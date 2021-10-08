Fort L.P. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.40. 26,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.