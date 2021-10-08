Fort L.P. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 27.8% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 18,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 166.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 14,449.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 96,088 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 61.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,230. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $96.92 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.21 and its 200 day moving average is $150.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

