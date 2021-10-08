Fort L.P. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Logitech International accounts for about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,274 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 412,436 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.51. 1,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,317. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

