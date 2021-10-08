Fort L.P. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.18. 2,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,413. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.51. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

