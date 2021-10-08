Fort L.P. Lowers Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fort L.P. cut its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

AOS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. 3,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

