Fort L.P. Lowers Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.45. 1,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.