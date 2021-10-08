Fort L.P. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.22. 44,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,042,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

