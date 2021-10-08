Fort L.P. Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

