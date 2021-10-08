Fort L.P. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.36. 66,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,107. The stock has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

