Fort L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.04. 9,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.91. The company has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.33 and a fifty-two week high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

