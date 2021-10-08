Fort L.P. Sells 1,397 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

