Fort L.P. Sells 1,766 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.49. 4,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $119.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,873 shares of company stock worth $28,230,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

