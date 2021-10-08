Fort L.P. Sells 2,090 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,076. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

