Fort L.P. Sells 2,975 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $94.31. The company had a trading volume of 157,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,468. The firm has a market cap of $258.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

