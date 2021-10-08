Fort L.P. Sells 3,293 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,749 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

EBAY stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 59,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,880. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.