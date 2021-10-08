Fort L.P. Sells 5,757 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.71. 1,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,000. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

