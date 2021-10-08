Fort L.P. Sells 818 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in IDEX by 30.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.63. 561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

