Fort L.P. Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 304,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,551,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,109,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.59 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.58. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

