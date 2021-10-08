Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.09

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.09 and traded as high as $22.27. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 21,334 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth $496,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth $263,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

