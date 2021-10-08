Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Director Sells $75,600.00 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Director James W. Ziglar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FORD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.