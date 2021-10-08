Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.50

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and traded as low as $6.25. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 55,370 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

