Fountain Price Reaches $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Fountain coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $9,243.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00048754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00229237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00102289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

