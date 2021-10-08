Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Fox Factory by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $147.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.80.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

