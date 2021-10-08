FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $48.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

FOX stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. FOX has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $1,268,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 40.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,282,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 11.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 595,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,117,000 after purchasing an additional 62,707 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 35.5% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 846,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,435,000 after purchasing an additional 221,620 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

