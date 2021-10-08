Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.08

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.08 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 47.20 ($0.62). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 47.25 ($0.62), with a volume of 473,122 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £152.14 million and a PE ratio of -94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 0.18 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.33%.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

