Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Position Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.80. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

