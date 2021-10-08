Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 850.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

