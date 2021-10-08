Frax Reaches Market Cap of $353.72 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. Frax has a market capitalization of $353.72 million and $14.79 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00061444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00146958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00090867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,161.20 or 0.99862621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.00 or 0.06372192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

