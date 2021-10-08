Frax Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. Frax has a market capitalization of $353.72 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00061444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00146958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00090867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,161.20 or 0.99862621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.00 or 0.06372192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

