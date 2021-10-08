Frederic B. Luddy Sells 16,500 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NOW stock traded down $20.34 on Friday, hitting $617.58. 1,715,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,207. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.22, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $625.63 and a 200-day moving average of $555.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

