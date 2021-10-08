Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,993,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 19,123,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.78% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $4,230,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

