Freshpet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 1,852 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,058% compared to the typical volume of 160 put options.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,451. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Freshpet by 103.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freshpet by 152.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,775 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $9.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.83. The company had a trading volume of 463,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,599. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.34 and its 200-day moving average is $155.97. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

