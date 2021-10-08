frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,024 shares during the quarter. frontdoor comprises about 1.7% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.59% of frontdoor worth $25,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after acquiring an additional 290,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,550,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,990,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in frontdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.60. 1,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,740. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTDR. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.