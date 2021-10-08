Frontier (FRONT) Hits Market Cap of $85.14 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $85.14 million and $19.16 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00233144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,887,500 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

