Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 97,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 83,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

About Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

