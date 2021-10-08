FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 101,324 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUFD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000.

